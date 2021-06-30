Teenagers rob Police Sergeant at Lethem

A 36-year-old Police Sergeant was on Tuesday evening robbed by three known suspects at Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

The suspects, who are aged 15, 16 and 17, have since been arrested.

Kenyatta Bishops was robbed of some $90,000 in cash which he had secured in his vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was parked on the road in front of his friend’s residence. When the cop checked the vehicle at around 22:10hrs, he discovered the cash missing.

He immediately made a report to the Lethem Police Station.

Subsequently, the police contacted the suspects and they were questioned. One of the suspects then admitted to stealing the money and led ranks to a location where the cash was being kept.

Investigations are ongoing.