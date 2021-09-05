Teenagers among several injured in Essequibo Coast accident

Several persons are now injured after a motorcyclist collided with a mini-bus before swerving into a group of teenaged pedestrians on the Essequibo Coast Saturday night.

The injured motorcyclist is 22-year-old Dellon Marks of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast. The pedestrians have been identified as: 11-year-old Keandre Carr and 16-year-old Colin Carr, both of lot 1215 Section C Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, as well as 14-year-old Kemoll Kishore of 17 Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast.

Police say the accident occurred sometime around 20:51 hours on the Danielson Public Road, Essequibo Coast

Involving. Minibus BWW 587 owned and driven by Chandrika Mohabir age 43 years of Lot 21 Sparta Essequibo Coast and a motorcycle owned and driven by

Reports are that minibus BWW 587 was proceeding south on the eastern driving lane when it was alleged by the bus driver that the motorcyclist was proceeding in the same direction when he collided with the front right side of the bus.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist then collided with the group of young pedestrians and ended up on the western parapet.

The motorcyclist and pedestrians were picked up and conveyed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted them for their injuries.

Keandre Carr is hospitalized with a fractured right foot, Colin Carr for a broken hip and Kemoll Kishore for lacerations about his body, while the motorcyclist, Dellon Marks, was admitted with lacerations about his body.

The driver of minibus BWW 587 is in custody assisting with the investigations.