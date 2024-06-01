Teenagers among 3 arrested after 18 lbs of marijuana found at Port Kaituma

Three persons including two teenagers have been arrested after police unearthed more than 18 pounds of marijuana at Port Kaituma, North-West District in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The discovery was made during an intelligence-led operation conducted at about 21:00hrs on Friday at a makeshift camp at Washbay Creek in Port Kaituma.

Based on police reports, a Gazetted Police Officer and other ranks, acting on information received, went to Washbay Creek. On arrival at the camp, the ranks observed the two teenagers, both 18, and a 33-year-old male – all of whom are from Imbotero, NWD.

When the suspects saw the Police, one of the teenagers picked up a five-gallon jar and ran. The ranks pursued the 18-year-old and caught him about 25 feet from the camp.

The ranks took possession of the jar, which contained eight parcels. They then opened the parcels and found seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The suspects were told of the offence committed and cautioned, and all three remained silent.

They were then arrested and escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 8,232.9 grams or 8.23 kilograms.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

