Teenager stabbed during argument at school lessons

A 15-year-old boy is now nursing stab wounds at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was stabbed during a scuffle with other teenagers at a private lesson at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police sources confirmed that the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between the young man and a group of boys on Friday last.

Based on reports received, the teenager was standing along the Enmore Public Road awaiting public transportation to go home when he was attacked by the group of students.

The source told <<<Inews>>> that the teen was dealt several stabs across his body with broken glass bottles.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident stemmed from a previous confrontation on Wednesday between the 15-year-old and one of the suspects. It was reported that the 15-year-old confronted another teen on how his hat was turned, saying “you ain’t no bad boy”.

Meanwhile, on Friday, based on what the witness said, the outraged teenager turned up with a group of his friends to take revenge, claiming that he was humiliated.

“He came back with like 20 boys which are a gang on Friday. They had cutlasses, broken glasses and one of them had a gun. They beat him up and stab him like seven times,” one eyewitness stated.

It is unclear if the persons involved in the stabbing incident were taken into custody. However, Commander Junor, when contacted, told this online publication that Police are unclear at this point about the reason and they are not aware of any prior incident involving the two students.

“We know that the child was admitted in conditions stable, enquires are still in progress. The matter is still under investigation”.

Nevertheless, only recently, Education Minister Nicolette Henry said that fights are “normal” in schools countrywide in response to a question posed by a reporter about the beating of a female student at the Richard Ishmael Secondary School.

In a video that was circulating on social media, a male student was seen hitting a female schoolmate continuously while pinning her to the ground in the school’s compound last Wednesday morning.

Minister Henry, whilst engaging the media, noted that such matters are dealt with by the Welfare Department.