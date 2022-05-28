Teenager in custody after cops find ganja in KFC cup

An 18-year-old male of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara is now in police custody after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana that was concealed in a KFC-branded cup that he had in his possession.

At the time of his arrest, the teenager was reportedly trying to discard the narcotics.

Police say at about 19:00 hours on Friday, ranks of the Sparendaam Police Station were on patrol duty in the vicinity of Prince William Street, Plaisance, where they observed the teenager standing with the KFC cup in his hand.

Upon seeing the ranks, he dropped the said cup. The teen was apprehended and the cup was retrieved by the ranks who uncovered a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis inside.

The 18-year-old denied ownership of the narcotics. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 40.32 grams.

The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.