Teen who picked handcuffs, escaped from Police Station granted $50,000 bail

A teenager was granted bail in the sum of $50,000. when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was arraigned for escaping from lawful custody.

Joshua Haynes, 19, of 178 Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, denied the charge which stated that on August 30, 2020, at Ruimveldt Police Station, while being in custody pending investigations into a simple larceny allegation against him, he escaped.

Based on reports, on the day in question, Police ranks, acting on information, went to Albouystown, Georgetown, where they arrested Haynes on an allegation of simple larceny. He was accused of stealing an item from Colin Deby.

As such, he was taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station and placed to sit on a bench. He was handcuffed to a metal bar.

However, a few minutes later, Police observed Haynes playing with the handcuffs; soon after he unlocked them and ran out of the Police Station compound. Alert ranks gave chase after him.

He was recaptured and taken back into Police custody. While back in custody, Haynes told Police ranks that he was frustrated and wanted his freedom.

During the court hearing, the Police Prosecutor raised serious objections to Haynes being released on bail. His lawyer, Stanley Moore, however, countered those objections arguing that his client was a suitable candidate for bail.

Presiding Magistrate Leron Daly overruled the prosecutor’s objections and granted the defendant bail.

Conditions attached to bail require him to lodge his passport with the court and report every Monday to the Ruimveldt Police Station. He is due for another court appearance later this month.