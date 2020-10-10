Teen who escaped from Juvenile Holding Centre recaptured

Police today recaptured a 17-year-old who had escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre back in March 2020.

The suspect, Otis Slowe, a school dropout of Benprofit Drive, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was remanded to the Holding Centre after being charged with attempt murder, when he escaped earlier this year.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Royston Andries-Junor, the teenager was captured at Ogle Old Road, ECD earlier today.

Slowe was charged back in November 2019 for stabbing former national boxer, Gladwin Dorway called ‘Tiger’ on June 30, 2019 at Plaisance.

It was reported that Dorway, of Prince William Street, Plaisance, was stabbed to his chest during a confrontation at Graham Street, Plaisance, one street away from his house.