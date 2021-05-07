Teen wanted for Swan murder

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 19-year-old Adolph Joseph called “Blackboy” of Swan Squatting Area, Linden–Soesdyke Highway in relation to the murder of 24-year-old Roy Ross which occurred on April 4.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Adolph Joseph is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

The body of Ross was found in his Swan Village home with multiple stab wounds. The father of one had moved to the village, from Kuru Kururu, just months before his murder and was living with his reputed wife and child.

His body was discovered by a neighbour.