Teen to spend two years behind bars for sexually assaulting boy, 7

A remorseful teenager was sentenced to two years behind bars after he was found guilty of engaging in oral sex with a seven-year-old boy.

The teenager, who was 14 years old when he committed the act, was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow when he appeared at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.

The court heard that on December 1 and 24, 2015, the seven-year-old was left alone with the teenager when the act occurred. The child later complained to his parents about what he was forced to do and the parents reported the matter to the police.

Teriq Mohamed and Mandel Moore presented the State’s case while the teen was represented by Folio Richards. Justice Barlow also ordered that the teen undergoes counselling while in prison.

Additionally, he was ordered to enrol in the skills training programme while in prison. Failure to undertake the programme will result in him serving an additional year in prison.