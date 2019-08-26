Teen to spend 18 months behind bars for robbing, hitting employer

A teen, who the court heard lashed his ex-boss with a piece of wood and robbed him over $500,000, one day after being fired from his job, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Monday, when he made his first court appearance.

Nineteen-year-old Imran Mohammed Persaud of Brickdam, Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on June 1, 2019, at Lot 333 Cummings Street, Georgetown, he robbed his employer Kamran Sheik of $500,000 in cash and one DVR valued at $24,000, and at the time of the robbery he used personal violence against the virtual complainant.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that Persaud was employed two days prior to the incident, however, due to a misunderstanding with the virtual complainant, he walked off the job.

The court heard that on the day in question at around 10:00 hrs, the businessman noticed the defendant and another person sitting in his store. The businessman then decided to confront Persaud, who then dealt a lash to Sheik’s head with a piece of wood and relieved him of the cash and the DVR before making his good escape.

The matter was then reported to the nearest police station and following an investigation, the defendant was arrested and confessed to the robbery, while in custody.

The Prosecutor added that the victim is the owner of a furniture store and after Persaud had left the job he was paid for the two days that he worked.

The magistrate sentenced Persaud to 18 months imprisonment. She also instructed that he receives counselling while incarcerated.