Teen surrenders after killing brother-in-law, stabbing sisters and children

The 15-year-old lad who stabbed his brother-in-law to death and injured his sister and three children has surrendered to police.

The teenager attacked Ramdat Singh, 55, a labourer of Bat Creek, Upper Pomeroon River and formerly of Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast in Region Two.

Reports are that the suspect suddenly stabbed Ramdat several times about his body with a knife.

The suspect then attacked his two sisters and the three children, ages 1, 3 and 6. According to the police, one of the women’s throat was slashed.

They were all taken to the Charity Hospital where Ramdat was pronounced dead.

The two sisters and children received medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.