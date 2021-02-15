Teen suffering head injuries after ATV accident 

A 19-year-old shopkeeper of Arakaka Compound, North West District is suffering serious head injuries following an accident with an All-Terrain Vehicle owned by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 09:20hrs along the Arakaka Access Road.

The teen was driving the ATV at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The ATV then turned turtle several times, resulting in the teen falling onto the road where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious condition and taken to the Pakera District Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient suffering from head injuries.

The young man was later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.

The vehicle was lodged to be examined by licensing and certifying officer at the station. Investigations are ongoing.