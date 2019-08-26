Teen stabbed to death while purchasing fish & chips

Eighteen-year-old Ravildo “Michael” Williams was on Sunday evening stabbed to death by a group of men at main access road to the Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Based on information received, the young man of Lot 37 Friendship, East Bank Demerara left a wedding reception at Grove, EBD but as he was heading home, he stopped to purchase fish and chips.

However, a group of men who were at the location were seen suddenly fleeing the scene. Upon checking, Williams was found lying on the ground with stab wounds to the left side of his body.

He was picked up and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police have arrested one person in connection with the murder. He is assisting Police with their investigations.