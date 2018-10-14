Teen stabbed to death after intervening in domestic dispute

A teenager was on Saturday evening stabbed to death after he intervened in a fight at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Dead is 19-year-old Nyron Vyphius of Yarrowkabra.

Based on reports received, a 40-year-old vendor of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra attempted to assault his wife when the now dead man intervened.

This angered the suspect who whipped out a knife and dealt Vyphuis one stab to his left side stomach.

The injured man fell to the ground and was picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was arrested and the murder weapon was confiscated and taken as evidence. The suspect is expected to be charged shortly.