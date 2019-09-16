Teen slapped with 8th robbery charge  

A teen who allegedly carried out a number of robberies in the Georgetown area and is no stranger to the courts, was on Monday slapped with his 8th robbery charge.

Eighteen-year-old Chris Pollard of Lot 53 David Street Kitty appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Police stated that on September 13, 2019 at Camp Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others, he robbed Bob Sachin, a cell phone valued at $44,000 and $1000 in cash.

Police Prosecutor, Quinn Harris stated that on the day in question, the virtual complainant was walking along Camp Street looking at his phone when he felt someone snatched it.

Sachin, Harris noted approached the suspect but was told “don’t do nothing before we do you something”.

Nevertheless, the defendant raised an alarm and two officers who were on duty went in pursuit of suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the accused has five pending matters in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and two at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts similar in nature.

Harris further stated that the defendant elevated from simple larceny to robbery. As such, Pollard was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on October 7.