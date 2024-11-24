Teen shot in leg at Sophia

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident committed on a 17-year-old Labourer from ‘B’ Field Sophia which occurred at about 02:30h today at A’ Field Sophia Access Road by two unidentified males dressed in dark colour clothing, wearing face masks, on a black XR motorcycle.

Investigations so far revealed that the 17-year-old victim and another 17-year-old male from ‘B’ Field Sophia were on a Red Honda motorcycle bearing registration #CP 24, heading South on ‘A’ Field Access Road when two unidentified male suspects, dressed in dark clothing approached them from the opposite direction.

The 17-year-old who was riding the motorcyclist tried to divert the suspects, after which he and his 17-year-old pillion rider heard two loud explosions, which sounded like gunshots. The 17-year-old pillion rider felt a burning sensation in his left lower thigh, and upon checking, observed what appeared to be blood.

The two Sophia teenagers then proceeded to the GPHC where the pillion rider received medical attention for a suspected gunshot wound. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, but none was seen. Several persons were questioned, but no useful information was received. Investigations are in progress.

