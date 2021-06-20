Teen rob, beaten by “friends”

A 15-year-old boy was on Saturday night robbed and beaten by a group of his friends at Phase Two, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred around 22:00h during which the teenager was relieved of his Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $34,000 and $7,000 cash.

Police reports indicate that the teenager, of Phase Two Area ‘A’, Good Hope, along with two others went to a shop about two corners away from their home, when he saw some of his friends who were liming and drinking alcohol.

He then went to them and one of the men held him at knifepoint, while another one of the identifiable accused pushed his hands into the teen’s right side pocket to take out his wallet. The 15-year-old put up a resistance, which resulted in the four suspects dealing him several cuffs about his body.

The teenager managed to escape.

Two of the suspects have since been arrested and are currently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.