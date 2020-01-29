Teen remanded for murder

An 18-year-old lad, who is allegedly the second accomplice in the murder a court tout, was today charged and remanded to prison for the crime.

Leon Patterson of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on October 5, 2019, at Hummingbird Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Darrell Breedy during the course of a robbery.

He is slated to return to court on February 10.

Two weeks ago, Terrence Pitt, 26, called ‘Sonna Boy’ or ‘Shots’ of Third Street, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was also charged for the tout’s murder.

Patterson is currently on remand for four-armed robbery charges, inclusive of three motorcycle thefts.

He was also charged with robbery and illegal gun and ammunition possession but those matters were dismissed against him.

In 2016, Patterson escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.