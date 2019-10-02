Teen released on $75,000. bail for robbery charges

A wash bay attendant on Tuesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to face two robbery charges.

Nineteen-year-old Shaquille Thomas, of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse and denied both charges when they were read to him.

The first charge stated that on September 27, 2019 at Robb Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others, he robbed Alfredo Rodrigues of a phone valued G$30,000.

It was further alleged that on the same day and location, he robbed Morissa Spencer of a gold chain valued G$216,000.

Based on the facts, on the day in question, the victims were walking along Robb Street, Georgetown when they were approached by the defendant and other persons.

It was reported that the defendant told the victims to hand over their valuables and without hesitation – out of fear, they did so. Thomas and his accomplices then made good their escape.

The matter was reported and Thomas was subsequently arrested.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, released Thomas on G$75,000 bail and instructed him to report to the City Constabulary until the matter is concluded.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on December 17, 2019.