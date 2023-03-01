Teen mother of abandoned baby found

Authorities have located the mother of the newborn baby who was on Monday found abandoned at a canal in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

INews understands that the mother is teenager. She is currently in a safe environment as authorities continue to investigate the circumstance surrounding the case.

Police had reported that at about 14:45hrs on Monday, an anonymous call was made to the Mahaicony Police Station.

Acting upon information received, Sergeant Williams and a party of police ranks went to Recess, Mahaicony, and upon arrival, a group of persons were seen gathered at an area by the seaside.

Sergeant Williams went inside of the bush and picked up a newborn baby boy with the ‘after-birth’ still attached. The baby was in a gift bag.

The baby was then wrapped with a towel by Sergeant William and was escorted to the Mahaicony Public Hospital. The baby was seen and a medical examination done by a doctor on duty who stated that the baby was in good health.

The baby was admitted in the Hospital’s Maternity Ward under observation.

Contact was also made with the Child Care and Protection Unit.

