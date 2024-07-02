Teen mother dies after giving birth

Lanita Jacobs, a 19-year-old from Hampton Court, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) died after giving birth to a baby boy at Suddie Public Hospital, Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

Jacobs, who was eight months pregnant, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell.

She underwent an emergency C-section, and her baby is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Suddie Neonatal Department.

However, Jacobs was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she died.

Relatives reported that doctors diagnosed Jacobs with dengue and said she experienced severe bleeding after the surgery.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

