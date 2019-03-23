Teen miner fatally stabbed by drunk employer

A teenager is now dead after he was allegedly murdered by his employer, who happened to be a close relative.

Dead is 19-year-old Dave Boyal, a miner of Batavia, Cuyuni River. He was reportedly killed on Friday March 22, 2019 around 22:00h in the vicinity of Blackwater Island Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Reports are that Boyal and other miners were in their hammocks when the alleged perpetrator, who appeared intoxicated, entered the mining camp. He then proceeded to cut down the hammocks that the miners, including Boyal, had tied.

According to the police, Boyal tried to persuade his relative to desist from doing so, and it was during this intervention, that the suspect picked up an arrow and fatally stabbed the teenager in the abdomen.

The 30-year-old suspect, who also hailed from Batavia Island, Cuyuni River, was subsequently arrested and is currently in police custody where is said to be assisting with the investigation.

Boyal’s body is presently at the Bartica Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).

Meanwhile, police are still conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.