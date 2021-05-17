Teen kills miner after discovering that he earns more money

Ramlall Singh, 47, of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was reportedly murdered earlier this month at Perseverance Backdam, North West District (NWD).

Singh was reportedly killed on May 1, 2021, by a 15-year-old Venezuelan national while in his mining camp.

Following the incident, the teen was arrested and charged with murder. He was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre after appearing in the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

It was reported that the now dead man and the teenager were known to each other and were at the time working at a camp owned by a Brazilian national.

Singh was killed by the teen after he found out that the now dead man was being paid more than him.

This reportedly led to a confrontation and an argument during which Singh was reportedly stabbed multiple times about his body. He was later found motionless in his hammock.

The injured man was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The dead man’s body was then transported to the hospital’s mortuary where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Following the stabbing incident, Police had requested the public’s assistance in identifying the man. Sometime after, he was identified by his brother who had seen his photograph in another section of the media.