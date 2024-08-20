Teen killed, others injured in Sophia chopping incident

A 19-year-old lad is now dead while others are injured following a chopping incident which occurred on Sunday at Block F, Norton Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is Emmanuel Rose of Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Those injured are Kester Rose, 30, of Lot 122 Block F North Sophia; his girlfriend Tiffany Edwards, 30l; Shemar Jordan, 20, of Port Kaituma, NWD; Shyndel Profit (father or the deceased); and Ezekiel Profit (brother of the deceased).

Emmanuel, Kester, and Ezekiel are cousins.

According to a police report on Saturday, August 17, at about 22:30h – the day before the altercation – Kester and his girlfriend were in their house when Emanuel arrived and started an argument.

They both end up in a scuffle, and it is alleged that Emanuel destroyed Kester’s bed along with other items in the house, after which, he departed.

Then during the wee hours of Sunday, Emmanuel along with Shemar returned to the house after an evening out to discover that their clothes were on fire in the front yard.

The duo then confronted Kester, who was in the company of an identifiable male.

Following this confrontation, Kester then allegedly went into his house and returned with a long knife and a cutlass and dealt Shemar a lash to his neck.

Shemar related to the police that he, along with Emmanuel, ran out of the yard while Kester and his friend reportedly ran behind them.

Shemar and Emmanuel managed to evade them, and they went to the Kitty Police Station, where they reported the matter, after which they went to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was treated by a doctor and sent away.

It is reported that they returned to the house.

Reports are that Kester and the identifiable man then allegedly dealt with Shyndel several chops about his body with a cutlass. A fight began, and the persons began chopping each other, during which they all received injuries to their bodies.

Moments after the incident, a group of persons were taken to the Woodlands Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

But later, it was discovered that Emmanuel was dead; his body was found lying motionless under a step and he had wounds to his back, hands and head.

Additionally, a knife without a handle with what appeared to be blood stains was found at the back of the yard, about 20ft away from the body.

Meanwhile, Kester and his girlfriend were then picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the GPHC, where they were treated and admitted as patients in the emergency unit.

Kester received multiple chop wounds to his leg, back, head, and hands, while Tiffany received one chop wound to her left hand.

It is alleged that a grandparent of the cousins passed away about a month ago. Kester and his girlfriend lived in one of the two houses situated on the property while Emmanuel lived in Port Kaituma.

Sometime in July, Emmanuel came to North Sophia along with his friend (Shemar Jordan), and they began living in the other house on the land.

Reports are that Shemar claimed that since he and Emmanuel started occupying the house, there have been constant problems between them and Kester.

Investigations are ongoing.

