Teen killed in two-vehicle collision at Mabura trail

A-sixteen-year-old miner was on Friday killed following a collision between a lorry and a pickup truck in the vicinity of 58 Miles, Mabura Trail, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The dead teen has been identified as Clayton Docton Skybar of Lot 111 Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). According to Police reports, the incident occurred at about 11:30h.

The young man was reportedly in the tray of a truck bearing registration number GPP 4923 driven by a twenty-three year old resident of Helena Number 1, Mahaica East Coast, Demerara (ECD) when it collided with a pickup truck, GTT 2531, driven by a forty-one-year-old man of Timehri Public Road, East Bank, Demerara (EBD).

While details of the accident remain sketchy, the vehicles were said to be negotiating a turn at the time of the collision.

The motor lorry in which Skybar was travelling was reportedly laden with lumber and was heading into Linden while the pickup was said to be heading into Mabura.

As a result of the impact, the young man sustained severe bodily injuries and was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.