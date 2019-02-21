Teen killed in mining pit accident

A 17-year-old Mazaruni miner lost his life Wednesday afternoon when the walls of a mining pit in which he was working caved in.

Dead is Romeo Ruben of Imbaimadai Landing Upper Mazaruni River. He was at the time employed by 25-year-old, Kevon Kellman of Scottsburg Housing Scheme, Berbice at Gold Hill Backdam Upper Mazaruni.

Inews understands that around 14:00hrs, Ruben along with two others, 29-year-old Virgil Andrews and 26-year-old Delby Perry, were working in the mining pit when suddenly the eastern wall collapsed.

According to information received, the teen was reportedly covered for a five minutes period before he was pulled from the rubble alive.

He was rushed to the Imbaimadai Health Post where he died while receiving medical attention.

His body was escorted to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it is awaiting a Post mortem Examination (PME).

The Police are said to be investigating.