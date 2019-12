Police are investigating the murder of Marcellus ‘Ton’ Reynolds, 31, a miner of Achiwuib, South Rupununi which occurred on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Marudi Backdam, South Rupununi allegedly by a 17-year-old male who is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The partially decomposed body of Reynolds was discovered on December 8 in a shallow grave at Rice Creek, South Rupununi.

Tt has since been exhumed and arrangements are being made for an autopsy to be done earliest.