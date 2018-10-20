Teen in custody after fracturing skull of colleague during row

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an altercation which has left one man critical after he was reportedly struck to the head with a plank by a 17-year-old youth who resides in close proximity to him.

Stephan Duncan of Old Road, La Retraite, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is accused of attempting to murder Peter Liverstone, 18, of the said village on Friday evening around 20:00h.

INews understands that the teens are known to each other and were not on speaking terms when the incident occurred.

However, it was related that the altercation stemmed from when the two were troubling each other.

Further, the victim got annoyed and reportedly assaulted the suspect with a piece of wood, injuring his left side shoulder.

The suspect then reportedly relieved the victim of the said wood and dealt him a blow to his head causing him to collapse.

Liverstone was then picked him up in an unconscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional hospital where he was examined by a doctor.

He was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is admitted a patient in the male surgical ward after suffering a fractured skull.

When police visited the scene and combed the area, the plank that was used during the row could not be found.

Persons in the area were questioned, which led to the arrest of the accused.

According to information received, the suspect is assisting with the ongoing investigation.