Teen in cellphone row charged with attempted murder of colleague

The 18-year-old, who on Saturday last allegedly attacked and stabbed a 19-year-old, labourer multiple times, was on Wednesday arraigned for the offence before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Kenny Dass of Lambert Street, Charlestown, Georgetown was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that he attempted to murder Anthony Bartholmew of Lot 12, Rysdale Street, Charlestown.

The two teenagers are reportedly known to each but had an argument on the day in question over a cell phone.

A fight ensued, and Dass reportedly pulled out an ice pick and stabbed Bartholmew several times about his body.

The injured teen was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he remains in a critical condition.

Dass however, went to the Brickdam Police Station where he reported the matter and was taken into Police custody.

He was ordered by McLennan to be supervised by a Probation Officer until the completion of the trial into the said matter and was remanded to prison to return on June 25.