Teen hospitalised following motorcycle accident at Beacon Trail

A teenager is currently a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital following a motorcycle accident at Beacon Trail, Four Miles, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Injured is 19-year-old Leon Chand of Bartica, Region Seven. The pillion rider, 21-year-old Vijaj Khan, escaped unharmed.

On Sunday, Chand was riding motorcycle CK4360 down a slope along the trail when he lost control of the vehicle.

As the bike tumbled, Khan reportedly jumped off in a bid to save himself.

However, Chand and the motorcycle ended up crashing onto the trail’s surface, where the teen sustained injuries to the head and about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and later referred to Georgetown to seek further medical attention.

Police have confirmed that Chand is listed in a stable but serious condition. An investigation has been launched.