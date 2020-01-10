RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
‘I will not sell my integrity for all of the oil in Guyana’ –...
Upon her arrival at Umana Yana in Georgetown for Nominations Day proceedings, Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (rtd) Claudette Singh has...
HAPPENING NOW: Political Parties gearing up to present Candidates’ lists to GECOM
At least 19 political parties are moments away from making submissions of their lists of candidates and nominators to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)...
Rystad: Exxon’s Guyana finds push oil & gas discoveries to four-year high in 2019
(Reprinted from offshoreenergytoday.com) Rystad said on Thursday that last year recorded 26 discoveries of more than 100 million boe, with offshore regions dominating the list...
DNA test confirms charred remains found in burnt car belong to key murder witness
The charred remains that were discovered in a burnt car in a swampy area in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on November 1, 2019, belongs...
Father’s memory inspired Hayden Walsh to match-winning knock against Ireland
Hayden Walsh has said that he was inspired by the 10-year anniversary of his father's death after helping to secure a tense, one-wicket win...
Man charged for alleged sexual assault of 7-yr-old girl
A 30-year-old taxi driver who was hired to transport a 7-year-old girl from school but allegedly diverted to the Jubilee Resort and engaged in...
Teen granted bail over attempt to rape elderly woman
Principal Magistrate Annette Singh on Thursday placed a 17-year-old lad on bail when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts on a...
Australia legend’s Baggy Green cap raises A$1m for bushfire charity at auction
(BBC) Shane Warne has raised one million Australian dollars (£528,514) for the bushfire appeal after his "baggy green" Australia cap was sold at auction. The...
Bandits terrorise Berbice Pastor; demand ‘church money’
Armed bandits on Thursday morning broke into the home of a Pastor at Letter Kenny on the Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and threatened...
WI win 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI vs Ireland in nail biter
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Sheldon Cottrell drove Mark Adair over extra cover for six off the penultimate ball to seal a thrilling, one-wicket victory for...