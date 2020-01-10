Teen granted bail over attempt to rape elderly woman

Principal Magistrate Annette Singh on Thursday placed a 17-year-old lad on bail when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts on a charge of attempting to rape a 61-year-old woman.
The teenager denied the charge, which stated that on October 29, 2019, at Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he attempted to rape the elderly woman.
According to information received, on the day in question, at around 05:00h, the woman left her home to attend church, and was waiting for transportation at a bushy area when she was reportedly confronted by the teen, who grabbed her neck and inflicted a severe beating on her while making attempts to rip off her clothing.
The traumatised woman, however, fought off her assailant and the teenager made good his escape.

An alarm was raised and the teen was subsequently arrested by the victim’s relatives, who handed him over to the Police.
The teenager was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 23, 2020.

