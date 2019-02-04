Teen granted bail for wounding pregnant teenage girlfriend

A teenager was released on his own recognizance after he was charged for wounding his pregnant teenage girlfriend.

The teen, whose name was withheld, stood before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Children’s Court in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

The 17-year-old is being accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend several times about her head after they were involved in a heated argument on January 30, 2019, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

As the argument became engulfed, the accused took a sharp, pointed object and began to stab her. However, in court on Monday the teenager denied committing the act.

The matter which was held in camera revealed that the teenager who is 6 months pregnant is still being hospitalized following the incident. The teen is expected to return to court on February 22, 2019.