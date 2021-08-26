Teen girls missing from Corentyne orphanage

Three teenage girls have been reported missing from the Canaan Orphanage situated at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

They went missing some two weeks ago.

The missing girls are aged 14, 15 and 16. The 15-year-old had been residing at the orphanage for some four years while the others are recent residents.

The mother of the missing 15-year-old told this publication that the family was not immediately informed of the situation. She said the Child Care Protection Agency (CCPA) and the police are dealing with the matter.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of one of the missing girls noted that her family was not contacted when the girls went missing. She said her family only learnt of the situation when they went to the orphanage to visit the teenager.

When this publication visited the Canaan Orphanage, the caretaker did not provide much information, noting that only the Administrator can talk to the media.

When the administrator, Pastor Vernon Donavon, arrived, he said the matter was already reported to the police and the Child Care department.

This publication understands that a few days before the teenagers went missing, a cellular was found in their possession and was taken away.

That phone is now with the police as the investigations continue.

When contacted, Divisional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan indicated that investigations are still ongoing.