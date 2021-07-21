Teen girl killed in Mahaicony accident

A 19-year-old girl identified as Chandramala Singh of Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was last evening killed in an accident which occurred at around 20:15hrs along the Content Public Road, Mahaicony.

Police said that Singh was driving motorcar PVV 3507 at a fast rate of speed and whilst negotiating a turn, she lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, she collided with an erected signboard and then slammed into a utility pole.

The driver was taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and rushed to Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.