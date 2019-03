A 16-year-old boy has reportedly drowned in the Berbice River.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Paul Langevine confirmed that police are aware of the incident.

Inews understands that the boy, known as “Hard Ball”, was out with a group of persons along the Berbice River on Thursday.

He reportedly informed them that he was going for a “last swim”.

However, after some time elapsed, the teenager did not return.

He is feared to have drowned.

Up to late last night, his body was still missing.