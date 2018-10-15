Teen facing breaking and entering charges gets bail

Eighteen-year-old Fiaze Mohammed found himself before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts slapped with two breaking and entry charges.

The first charge against Mohammed stated that on September 9, 2018, at Campbellville, Georgetown he broke and entered the dwelling house of Toolsie Persaud and stole cash $10,000, US $1000 equivalent to $200,000 and CAD$ 1000 equivalent to $160,000, which when totaled amounted to $370,000 property of the said Virtual Complainant.

Another charge stated that on the said date and location, the teen broke and entered the dwelling house of the above mentioned VC and stole one Samsung J7 cell phone valued $70,000 along with another Samsung J7 cell phone valued $65,000 property of Trisha Persaud.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty to both charges after it was read to him.

Attorney-at-law, Paul Fung-a-Fat who represented the teen, in an application for bail told the court that the teen had no previous charges against him.

According to facts presented in court, on the day in question the Virtual complainants secured their valuables and left the home to attend a church function. At about 15:30h when they arrived home they discovered the items missing.

A report was made and an investigation was carried out, this led to the arrest to the defendant. The defendant in an oral statement reportedly admitted the offence and was later charged for same.

No objection to bail was made by police prosecutor Quinn Harris.

Magistrate Latchman after summing up the matter granted the defendant bail in the sum of $250,000 for each charge and adjourned the matters until October 29, 2018.