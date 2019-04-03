Teen electrocuted while making illegal connection

A 19-year-old is now dead after he reportedly tried to connect an illegal wire to a utility post near his home.

Dead is Ezekiel Halley called “Andel”, a labourer of Lot 1 Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Inews was told that the incident occurred at about 20:00h on Monday night.

Reports are that two female relatives found his body on the western side of a trench close to their home.

He was clad in a multi-coloured vest and black short pants with the black electrical wire in his hand.

According to the police, ranks went to the scene and examined the body and observed that Halley’s right hand was burnt.

His body was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is at the Mahaicony Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.