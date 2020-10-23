Teen disappears while mother sleeps

A 16-year-old girl of Number 19 Village, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) disappeared from her home while her mother was asleep on Monday last.

The teen, Kamani Mahadeo of Lot 12 Number 19 Village, was last seen by her mother, Samantha Bacchus on the day in question about 05:00h.

The mother went back to bed, but when she woke up again, the teen was nowhere to be found.

“She didn’t say she was going anywhere, we both does sleep in the same room, and when I get up about 9 o’clock, I didn’t see her in the house. I don’t know when she came out the house, because I didn’t even hear the door open…,” Bacchus stated.

According to Bacchus, the last time she saw her daughter, she was clad in a green top and grey pants. She said she was unaware what may have led to her daughter’s disappearance, since everything seemed fine the last time she saw her.

Bacchus said what was more worrying was that her daughter left without her personal belongings.

“She didn’t take no money, no jewellery, nothing,” the mother explained.

Bacchus is calling on her daughter to return home. The family is offering a monetary reward for any information about Mahadeo’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact the family on 610-6138 or the nearest Police Station.