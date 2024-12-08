Teen dies in Berbice accident

A teenager is now dead after he was struck down from his electric bike by a motor car on the Tain public road in Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 18-year-old Raj Mohan of Tain.

According to police, the accident occurred at about 21:00h on Saturday.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car #PAH 6222 was proceeding East along the southern drive lane of the Tain public road at a fast rate of speed when it was alleged by the driver that he put on his right side trafficator.

According to the driver, he was in the process of overtaking a motor car that was proceeding ahead and while in the process, the e-cyclist who was on the northern edge of the road, suddenly rode across onto the northern drive lane. As a result, he applied brakes to avoid a collision but despite his effort, the front portion of his motor car collided with the e-cycle causing the rider to be flung off the bike and onto the road surface, where he received injuries to the head and other parts of his body.

Mohan was picked up by the police in an unconscious state and conveyed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body is at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver, 19-year-old Samuel Subadar also of Tain, is in custody.

Investigations continue.

