Teen dies, driver battling for life after car crashes into concrete fence

A teenager is now dead and another man is battling for his life after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a concrete fence on Saturday evening at Fair Field, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The dead teen has been identified as 16-year-old Julio Joseph of Pomona Housing Scheme and a former student of Aurora Secondary School.

His friend, 20-year-old Gavinash Narine of Onderneeming Sand Pit is presently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Suddie Hospital suffering from broken bones on his body and other injuries.

Based on reports received, Narine was reportedly driving the motorcar at a fast rate of speed which led him to lose control and as a result crashing into a concrete fence. At the time of the accident, the now-dead teen was the backseat passenger.

Following the smash-up, Narine and Joseph were pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious state and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead.

However, Onkia Persaud, the teen’s mother told the media that her son had left home on Saturday for the barbershop and promised to return as soon as possible. After some time, he returned home with a friend’s scooter and informed her that he was accompanying Narine to Supenaam to pick up his mother who was expected on the ferry.

“I let him go, thinking they would return early…when I see it was getting late and he didn’t come back home, I messaged him at about something to 10 and ask his location… He replied that he was at a supermarket in Supenaam and that his friend was drinking, but he wasn’t.”

The mother tearfully recalled that about midnight, she received the shocking news that her son was involved in an accident and was at the Suddie Hospital.

“When I arrived, I saw my son lying dead. They told me he died on the spot. I didn’t know he was going out and wouldn’t come back home…now he whole life gone.”

The police are continuing their investigations.

