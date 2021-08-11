Teen dies days after motorcycle crashes into cow

Mahindra Persaud, 16, who was the pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by an unlicenced teen, is now dead after the vehicle collided with a cow at Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs on Saturday and Persaud succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Reports indicate that the motorcycle was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the road at a fast rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that a cow ran from west to east into his path.

The front portion of his motorcycle collided with the cow and as a result, both the driver and pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

However, on Monday, Persaud was taken back to the Skeldon Public Hospital in an unconscious condition by relatives where he was again seen, treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical care.

He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit but the teen was subsequently pronounced dead.

A post-mortem will be conducted.