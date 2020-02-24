Teen dies after motorcycle slams into moving car

A pillion rider is now dead after the motorcycle he was travelling on crashed into a car along Dennis Street, Sophia Greater Georgetown in the wee hours of Monday.

The dead lad has been identified as 15-year-old Isaiah Cordis of Lot 20 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred at about 2:30h as Cordis and his friend, 23-year-old Richard Thunderus were heading home along Dennis Street.

At the time, they were on motorcycle, CK 2209 and in the vicinity of the Beepat’s Bond, Thunderus attempted to overtake a motor car but the driver made a sudden turn.

As a result, Thunderus lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into the car. Both him and the teenager fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical treatment.

The teen who was in an unconscious state at the time he arrived at the medical institution was pronounced dead on arrival while Thunderus was treated and sent away.

Thunderus and the driver of the motorcar were tested for alcohol but the tests were negative. They were arrested and are assisting the police with their investigations.