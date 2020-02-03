Teen dies after being stuck by motorcar

A 16-year-old student of Ann’s Grove Secondary School, East Coast Demerara (ECD) met his demise after he was struck down by a motorcar while heading home on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shamar James of Lot 67 Casareep Man Street, South Haslington, ECD.

Based on reports received, at about 20:20h on the day in question, the youth was in the presence of his cousins walking along the roadway when he was struck from behind by the motorcar after the driver reportedly lost control.

The injured teen was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the motorcar was taken into custody assisting with investigations.