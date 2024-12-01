Teen dead, 2 injured in Linden accident

Nineteen-year-old Ezekiel Smith of West Watooka, Wismar in Linden, is now dead and two other persons are injured following an early morning accident.

The accident occurred at about 03:45h today on the Washer Pond public road in Mackenzie, Linden. At the time, Smith was a pillion rider on a motorcycle that was being driven by Joel Nurse, a 23-year-old also from West Watooka. Also injured is Ivor Mc Nab, a 21-year-old from Half Mile, Wismar, and a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Mc Nab was driving motorcar, #PAH 2213, proceeding South along the Washer Pond road while the motorcyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction when the accident occurred.

According to police reports, the driver of the car ended up in the path of the motorcycle and, as a result, a collision occurred causing the motorcyclist and pillion rider to fall on the road surface and receive injuries about their bodies.