Teen crushed to death after vehicle turned turtle

A teenager was on Saturday crushed to death along the Coomacka trail in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) after the vehicle he was driving turned turtle.

Dead is 17-year-old John Narine of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to information received, the teenager had been working as a serviceman attached to a company which was conducting rehabilitation work on a stretch of road along the Coomacka trail.

Inews understands that Narine took the keys to a Caterpillar front-end vehicle after it was parked by a vehicle operator and left the worksite.

He was reportedly heading West in the direction of Linden when he drove off of an eroded section of the trail and lost control of the vehicle.

The teen was tossed from the vehicle which turned turtle. He was then pinned beneath it. His head was reportedly crushed by the heavy-duty equipment. Police responded promptly to the scene, and the teenager was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Narine’s body was later transported to a funeral parlour in the community to await a post-mortem. His body was positively identified by his parents who had travelled to the community after learning about the accident.