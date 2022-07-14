Teen construction worker stabbed to death

A 19-year-old construction worker was murdered on Wednesday afternoon, after he was attacked by an identifiable man armed with a pair of scissors.

Dead is Chrisgaichan Narine of Lot 137 Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara.

Police information indicated that the deadly stabbing occurred at Independence Drive in the vicinity of Third Avenue, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara at about 16:50h.

The now deceased teenager and his uncle, 23-year-old Gansham Singh were going home on a bicycle, when the suspect appeared from the opposite direction on an electrical bike.

As he approached the duo, the suspect attacked the now deceased teen.

Consequently, the uncle ran from the scene, leaving Narine in a scuffle with the suspect.

In the process of running away, the uncle alleged seeing the suspect armed with an orange pair of scissors in his right hand.

The suspect is alleged to have dealt the 19-year-old two stabs – one to the lower abdomen and another to the left shoulder – after which he made good his escape on the said electrical bike.

After the stabbing unfolded, the uncle then picked up the victim in in an attempt to take him to the nearest police station but he collapsed on the ground.

As a result, Singh took the bicycle and went to the Police Station to report the matter. Ranks were sent to the scene, and the injured teenager was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Upon arrival, he was examined by a doctor on duty but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment, at about 18:10h.

At about 19:00h on the same evening, further investigation and questioning led detectives to the suspect’s correct name and address.

Narine’s body has since been escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting Post Mortem Examination to determine cause of death. Investigations are still ongoing.