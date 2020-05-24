Teen confesses to killing Zeeburg handyman

A 17-year-old boy has been detained by Police after he reportedly confessed to the murder of a handyman, whose lifeless body was discovered at the Zeeburg seawall, West Coast Demerara (WCD), last Monday.

The suspect, who resides in Tuschen, confessed to the killing according to Police sources.

On the day in question, the body of 25-year-old Andrew McCurchin of Zeeburg was found in a pool of blood along the foreshore. He reportedly worked at the docking area for fishing boats as they came in from the sea.

According to reports, the man was last seen by his girlfriend around 19:00h on Sunday evening heading in the direction of the Zeeburg seawall, but he never made his way back home.

However, at around 06:30h on Monday, his motionless body was discovered lying in a pool of blood by a passerby. Police were summoned to the scene and it was discovered that there were lacerations to the man’s head. The body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

INews understands that two pieces of wood with bloodstains were found in close proximity of the man’s body. At that time, several persons were in Police custody assisting with the investigations.