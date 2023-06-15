Teen confesses to killing brother-in-law

The teenager, who is accused of fatally stabbing his brother-in-law at Queenstown, Corriverton on Monday, has confessed to the crime.

On Monday, 26-year-old Pursoram Ganpat, a labourer of Well Rank Dam, Number 57 Village, was stabbed to death. Police had stated that the suspect and the victim were imbibing together, when a heated argument ensued, resulting in a scuffle.

The 18-year-old suspect had armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim several blows to his body, causing him to collapse.

The now dead man’s sister had told this publication that she was able to see the body at the hospital and it had what appeared to be 15 stab wounds.

Police subsequently arrested Ganpat’s 18-year-old nephew.

The teenager has since admitted to committing the crime, telling investigators that when he had gotten home, he saw his 16-year-old sister who is a mother of one, along with her reputed husband and her mother-in-law imbibing and as such, he joined them.

The teenager reportedly told investigators that he was being taunted by his brother-in-law, who had impregnated his sister when she was at the age of fifteen.

The suspect said Ganpat told him that he was also going to have his 13-year-old sister. The now-dead man also allegedly made claims that he was going to sleep with the teenager’s mother.

As a result of the taunts, the teenager and Ganpat got into a scuffle during which the teen armed himself with a knife and inflected fatal wounds on his brother-in-law.

The 18-year-old was taken back to the scene on Tuesday by investigators where he provided a graphic description of what transpired.

He is expected to be placed before the court, charged with the capital offense.

--- ---