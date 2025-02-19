Teen committed to stand trial for deadly Mahdia dorm fire

A teenager has been committed to stand trial for 19 counts of murder in relation to the Mahdia Dormitory fire on May 21, 2023.

The teenager was 15-year-old when she was slapped with the charges two years ago.

The inferno killed 18 female students between the ages of 12 to 17 and a five-year-old boy, who was the son of the dorm parents. The death toll later climbed to 20 after another teenager subsequently succumbed to injuries received as a result of the fire. As a result, the accused was later slapped with a 20th murder charge.

Investigations revealed that the fire was allegedly started by one of the female students at the dorm after her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm’s mother and a teacher.

The teen in question was reportedly previously suspended for engaging in activities contrary to the rules of the institution and was involved in an argument with the administrators during which she allegedly threatened to cause “trouble.”

The fire was allegedly set in the bathroom area of the dormitory. According to the surviving female students, they were asleep and were awakened by screams. Upon checking, they saw fire/smoke in the bathroom area, which quickly spread in the building, causing several students to receive burns to their bodies and smoke inhalation, whilst several managed to escape.

The Mahdia school’s dormitory housed students from the communities of Karisparu, El Paso, Micobie and Chenapao, Region Eight.

Those who died as a result of the fire are Tracil Thomas; Lisa Roberts; Delicia Edwards; Lorita Williams; Natalie Bellarmine; Arriana Edwards; Cleoma Simon; Subrina John; Martha Dandrade; Loreen Evans; Belnisa Evans; Mary Dandrade; Omerfia Edwin; Nickleen Robinson; Sherina Daniels; Eulander Carter; Andrea Roberts; Bibi Rita Jeffrey, and five-year-old Adanye Jerome.

