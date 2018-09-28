Teen charged with possession of unlicensed firearm, ammo

A Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown youth was remanded to prison on Friday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with the possession of an unlicensed pistol.

18-year-old Christopher Ali of Lot 1 Turkeyen denied that on September 24 2018, he was found with one .32 Taurus pistol along with several matching rounds of ammunition on Crown Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Detail surrounding the teens arrest revealed that he in the company of others were traversing on bicycles when they were stopped by police ranks who in the area.

A search was conducted and the pistol and ammo were found in Ali’s possession. He told officers that he was given same by a friend.

He was taken into Police custody and advise was sought to institute charges.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh asked that bail be refused based on the seriousness of the offense and more so, no special reasons was presented to the Court to allow bail to be granted. The young man will make his next court appearance on October 2.